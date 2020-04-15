Gov. Lee announces free COVID-19 testing for Tennesseans; 2 sites in Tipton, Fayette counties

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Gov. Bill Lee announced Wednesday that free COVID-19 testing will be available to all Tennesseans regardless of whether they have symptoms.

“Our clinical understanding of COVID-19 is changing rapidly and we need every Tennessean who isn’t feeling well, even outside of the traditional COVID-19 symptoms of cough, fever or difficulty breathing, to come out and get tested,” said Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey.

This weekend, April 18-19, the Tennessee National Guard is manning 15 drive-through testing sites across the state. Drive-through testing sites will also be available during the weekends of April 25-26 and May 2-3.

Results should be delivered within 72 hours, the governor said.

In addition to drive-through sites, all rural county health departments across the state offer free COVID-19 testing five days a week.

There are no drive-through testing sites planned this weekend in Shelby County, although there is a local drive-through site at Tiger Lane and at Christ Community Health centers and rolling out in more neighborhoods in Memphis in the coming days.

A full list of sites is here.

Testing events this weekend in West Tennessee:

Tipton County: Saturday, April 18, noon-3 p.m., Brighton High School, 8045 Hwy 51 South, Brighton

Fayette County: Sunday, April 19, noon-3 p.m. at Oakland First Baptist Church, 8695 US 64, Somerville