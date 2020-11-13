Gov. Hutchinson to make virus-related announcement on Friday

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson will make “an announcement related to COVID-19” on Friday at 12 p.m., according to a media advisory issued by the governor’s office on Thursday.
Hutchinson did not provide details Thursday on specifics of the announcement, but on Friday he appeared on CBS This Morning to announce the creation of a COVID-19 Winter Task Force.
He said he doesn’t want to have to shutdown the economy. One of the goals is to increase compliance with the mask mandate so the state won’t have to shutdown.
Hutchinson has repeatedly resisted calls to implement additional restrictions on businesses in Arkansas as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to surge statewide.
According to the Associated Press, the governor said Thursday in a discussion with the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement (ACHI) and the Arkansas Municipal League that a lack of hospital space would the only thing that would trigger more stringent restrictions.
“The only thing that will trigger anything is that if we don’t have any hospital space to deal with,” Hutchinson said. “Then you have to start making some very, very difficult decisions that you don’t want to have to make.”
The ACHI discussion can be viewed in its entirety below:
As of Thursday, November 12, there were 805 patients hospitalized with the virus in Arkansas, including 116 people on ventilators.
About 26% of the state’s 9,144 hospital beds and nearly 8% of its 1,080 intensive care unit beds are available, according to an Associated Press review of Department of Health data.
Hutchinson’s announcement will be live-streamed on the governor’s YouTube page on Friday at noon: https://www.youtube.com/c/GovernorAsaHutchinson/live.
- National Fire Protection Association releases fire safety measures ahead of the holiday season
- Former Shelby County judge dies at 83
- Coronavirus invades men’s reproductive organs, can affect their fertility
- Gov. Hutchinson to make virus-related announcement on Friday
- Local woman creates mentorship program for girls after personal tragedy