Gov. Hutchinson to hold news conference on COVID-19 response update

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Gov. Asa Hutchinson has announced a news conference for Monday morning to discuss updates in the COVID-19 vaccination distribution plan in Arkansas.

Currently, the state is partially in Phase 1-B of the state’s vaccination plan, with Arkansans over the age of 65, those working in education and workers in food processing plants among those eligible to receive a vaccine dose through state programs.

Other groups in Phase 1-B, like transportation workers and employees at grocery stores and restaurants, have not yet been declared eligible.

Last week, Hutchinson pushed back on State Supreme Court Chief Justice John Dan Kemp’s move to make a number of court workers eligible to get vaccinated, with the governor saying at that “as our allocation of vaccine increases, we will be able to move more quickly, but currently, court employees who don’t otherwise qualify for a shot will have to wait for their eligibility.”

As of Sunday, Arkansas had received 1,088,150 doses of vaccine for state-controlled distribution programs and had administered 677,424 doses through those programs.

Hutchinson’s news conference is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Live coverage of the news conference will be available on this page.