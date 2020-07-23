Gov. Hutchinson to give update on COVID-19 response, name new Secretary of Department of Corrections

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson will give an update on Arkansas’s COVID-19 response and announce the new Secretary of the Department of Corrections Thursday afternoon.

As of noon Wednesday, there are 35,246 total COVID-19 cases with 380 deaths in the state, according to the Arkansas Department of Health’s website.

The new Secretary of the Department of Corrections will replace Wendy Kelley, who will retire at the end of the month.

You can watch the news conference live above starting at 1:30 p.m.

If the livestream does not work, click here.

