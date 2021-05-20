Gov. Hutchinson to discuss expiration of current COVID-19 State of Emergency

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Governor Asa Hutchinson will discuss the expiration of the current COVID-19 State of Emergency in Arkansas Thursday morning at 10:30 a.m.

This comes just one week after the CDC gave guidance for those who are vaccinated to relax the use of mask wearing indoors and outdoors unless otherwise specified.

As of Wednesday, Arkansas is seeing 2,058 active cases, 338,782 total cases and 5,794 deaths since the pandemic began.

The governor’s address will be streamed live beginning at 10:30 a.m. in the player above.