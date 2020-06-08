Gov doesn’t expect state funds for RNC if Tennessee lands it

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee says he doesn’t expect that state money would go toward holding the Republican National Convention in Nashville this summer, should GOP officials choose it as a replacement for Charlotte.

The Republican told reporters Friday there hasn’t been a request for state money if the event ends up in Nashville, and he doesn’t expect there to be one.

Venues in Florida, Nevada, Georgia, Texas, Louisiana and Arizona are among those also said to be under consideration.

Democratic Nashville Mayor John Cooper has said current health protocols would not support an indoor gathering of the RNC’s size.