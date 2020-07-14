WATCH: Gov. Bill Lee provides July 14 coronavirus updates

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee is set to provide updates Tuesday about coronavirus in the state.

The state health department reported an additional 1,514 COVID-19 cases July 14, bringing Tennessee’s total to 66,788 confirmed cases.

Gov. Lee’s briefing is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. and will be streamed on this page and on WREG’s Facebook page.

