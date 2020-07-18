Gov. Bill Lee orders State Capitol flags lowered in honor of John Lewis

Governor-elect Bill Lee speaks during a news conference in the Capitol Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. Lee defeated Democrat Karl Dean in the gubernatorial race Tuesday. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Gov. Bill Lee has ordered the flags over Tennessee’s State Capitol to be lowered in honor of civil rights icon and congressman John Lewis.

Lewis died Friday night at the age of 80. He had been diagnosed with cancer in December of 2019. Lewis is known for his work during the civil rights movement, as well as his decades-long career as the representative for Georgia’s fifth congressional district.

Saturday morning, Lee tweeted that the flags over the State Capitol will be lowered to honor Lewis’s life and “recognize his transformational role in the civil rights movement.”

Lee also tweeted a picture of Lewis participating in a sit-in demonstration in Nashville in April of 1964.

As our country mourns the loss of Congressman John Lewis, flags over the State Capitol will be lowered to honor his life and recognize his transformational role in the civil rights movement. pic.twitter.com/onc83OSNec — Gov. Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) July 18, 2020