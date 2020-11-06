Gov. Bill Lee grants temporary reprieve for Pervis Payne

Prosecutors say Pervis Payne killed Charisse Christopher and her daughter Lacie by stabbing them to death at their Millington apartment in 1987. They also said he stabbed Charisse’s 3-year-old son Nicholas, who survived.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee governor Bill Lee has granted temporary reprieve for Tennessee death row inmate Pervis Payne.

“I am granting Pervis Payne a temporary reprieve from execution until April 9, 2021, due to the challenges and disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Lee said in a statement released Friday afternoon.

Payne was convicted of the 1987 stabbing deaths of Charisse Christopher and her 2-year-old daughter. Payne is accused of killing them inside of a Millington apartment.

He was scheduled to be executed on December 3.

Payne’s lawyers and supporters have maintained that he is innocent. In September, a judge granted Payne’s motion requesting additional analysis of DNA found at the scene of the murders.

In October, Payne’s lawyers sent the governor a petition asking him to at least postpone his execution until lawmakers can fix a loophole that prevents him from presenting evidence of intellectual disability in court.