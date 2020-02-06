Gov. Bill Lee calls for halt on Memphis Megasite construction

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Gov. Bill Lee wants to halt any work on the Memphis Regional Megasite in Haywood County until a tenant can be found for the facility.

The state began purchasing land for the Memphis Megasite back in 2009, and while it’s progressed over the years, there’s still no trace of the massive facility today. There is still an empty plot of 4,100 acres waiting to be developed along Route 222.

Gov. Lee once called the project a “true asset to West Tennessee”, but his $40.9 billion dollar budget unveiled earlier this week did not include the Megasite, saying the state needs a tenant before moving forward any further.

“Now we hear there’s a hold on it. So we’re somewhat in the dark about it," Rep. Larry Miller said. “You can’t put a hold on this thing now. My frustration is, what will this cost us?”

Memphis-area legislators are having a hard time understanding Gov. Lee’s stoppage, claiming a finished facility is essential in attracting a tenant. Despite the still empty plot of land, they believe the project will eventually be a major piece in the community.

“We have enough acreage out there where we could have another potential Amazon," Miller said. “There’s no question about that! Initially, that was the idea!”

WREG reached out to Gov. Lee’s office Thursday, but we have not heard back.

Some officials have considered pushing back on lee’s controversial decision.

“Have an audit by the comptroller of the state, to go in there and find out exactly where we are, and what direction should we be going," Miller said.