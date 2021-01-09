Gov. Bill Lee acknowledges Biden as president-elect

FILE – In this Wednesday, July 1, 2020 file photo, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee answers questions during a news conference in Nashville, Tenn. Tennessee Republican Gov. Bill Lee says his administration has begun working with the transition team of Democratic President-elect Joe Biden. Lee’s remarks Friday, Jan. 8, 2021 marked the first time the governor has acknowledged that Biden will be the next president. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Republican Gov. Bill Lee says his administration has begun working with the transition team of Democratic President-elect Joe Biden.

Lee’s remarks Friday marked the first time the governor has acknowledged that Biden will be the next president. Lee told reporters that he had spoken with members of Biden’s transition team the previous day about Tennessee’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Related Content Capitol riot raises security concerns for Biden inaugural

The governor was among many Republicans nationwide who refused to acknowledge that Biden had won, as President Donald Trump continuously repeated unfounded claims of election fraud.

Lee expressed his new perspective two days after a violent siege of the U.S. Capitol by Trump’s supporters.