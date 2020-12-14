Google back up after major outage denies access to millions

(NEXSTAR) — Google services have been restored after the company experienced a major outage Monday morning, according to Downdetector.
Several Google services, including Google Classroom, YouTube, Gmail, Google Suite and Google Maps, began seeing problems around 6:30 a.m. ET.
Forbes reported that many Google cloud services were brought down by an ongoing issue with the company’s servers, leaving millions of users without access.
It appears that the outage was worldwide, according to Downdetector data.