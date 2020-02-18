‘Good Times’ star found dead in California home

PASADENA, CA – SEPTEMBER 28: Actress Ja’net DuBois arrives to the “First-Ever” BET Comedy Awards at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium September 28, 2004 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One of the main characters on “Good Times” was found dead Tuesday in her home in Glendale, California.

According to TMZ, Ja’net DuBois died unexpectedly in her sleep overnight.

DuBois is most for famous for her role as Willona Woods, the sassy neighbor to the Evans family on the 1970’s sitcom. She also composed and sang the theme song for “The Jeffersons,” ‘Movin’ On Up.”

Outside of her roles on television, DuBois starred in the 2003 movie ‘Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle’ as Momma Bosley.

According to the International Movie Database, was also featured on the hit Nickelodeon television series ‘As Told By Ginger’ where she voiced the role of Mrs. Patterson.