Good Samaritan safe after being kidnapped in Panola County

The roof of a police patrol car at night, with the blue and red lights flashing.

PANOLA COUNTY, Miss. — A Mississippi woman is safe and a man behind bars after a reported kidnapping overnight, the Panola County Sheriff’s Department told WREG.

The good Samaritan was driving down Dummyline Road late Thursday evening when she spotted a man on the side of the road. His car had broken down so she offered him a ride.

Once inside the vehicle, she said the man took control and kidnapped her.

They drove around the area for several hours before stopping at the Raceway gas station in Batesville. The woman walked into the gas station and asked the employees to call 911.

Meanwhile, the driver took off.

Authorities with the Batesville Police Department and the Panola County Sheriff’s Department responded, chasing the suspect all the way to the area of I-55 and Highway 6 where he wrecked.

The suspect then jumped from the wreckage, got into another car and drove back to the gas station. Deputies said they noticed the suspect repeatedly driving around the area and stopped him.

That’s when the victim was able to identify the driver as her kidnapper. He was taken into custody.

At this time, authorities have not identified the man.