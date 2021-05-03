Good Samaritan car washer turns hose on burning food truck grill

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The owner of a mobile car wash unit wasted no time coming to the aid of a Parkway Village food truck owner when he saw the truck’s grill on fire Sunday morning.

Cordell Harris, who owns Unique Touch Mobile Detailing, said he just happened to passing by the food truck at Knight Arnold and Perkins.

“As I got to the light, I noticed that they wasn’t cooking and I just noticed black smoke over here and it was on fire,” said Harris.

With no firefighters in sight, Harris said he pulled over and used his units hose to train 200 gallons of water at the flames.

“You still got to be careful because, you know, I’m not no firefighter myself, so you know, that’s why I was scared. You know, something could have blowed up, but I was back enough to control it just in case something did happen,” Harris said.

When firefighters did arrive, Harris had already extinguished the fire.

Monday, WREG heard from Gabriel, the owner of the food truck. He doesn’t speak English so his son translated as he explained what may have caused the fire.

“In the morning he put up his fire like he always does, but then when he went back home he thinks he left, like, a cloth or something. That’s what fell on the tire and it caught fire,” his son said.

“It would have been real ugly. It would have been real ugly, you know, if I wouldn’t have got here,” said Harris.

It’s one crisis that was averted because of a man whose heart and hose were in the right place.