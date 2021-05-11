Good Morning America to broadcast live from Dollywood on Wednesday

Hosted by ABC News’ Robin Roberts, “Dolly Parton: Here She Comes Again!” airs Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, on WATE and ABC at 10 p.m. (ABC/Mark Levine)

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) – Good Morning America is on the road and headed to East Tennessee this week.

Good Morning America will broadcast live from Dollywood in Pigeon Forge on Wednesday, May 12, highlighting the country’s economic reopening following the coronavirus pandemic.

“I’m so excited that we’re going to rise and shine and show how America is opening up again.” Robin Roberts, Good Morning America Anchor

Dollywood recently celebrated its 35th anniversary and the theme park is currently in the middle of its Flower & Food Festival, featuring more than 500,000 flowers and unique culinary offerings.

Good morning! Before we hit the road for #Dollywood…#GlamFam and I are sharing our #TuesdayThoughts pic.twitter.com/KIv4UcokTZ — Robin Roberts (@RobinRoberts) May 11, 2021

A recent study at the University of Tennessee found the annual direct and indirect economic impact of Dollywood to be more than $1.8 billion. It found the park helped create more than 23,000 jobs for the region.

It won’t be Good Morning America’s first time in East Tennessee. Anchor Robin Roberts traveled to Knoxville in 2018 to visit Yassin’s Falafel House, which went on to earn the title of ‘Nicest Place in America’ by Readers’ Digest.

SURPRISE! @RobinRoberts surprises Yassin Terou, owner of Yassin's Falafel House, and tells him that his restaurant in Knoxville, TN is @readersdigest NICEST PLACE IN AMERICA! https://t.co/GG3cCk1jPg #NicestPlacesinAmerica pic.twitter.com/beM90Nee4W — Good Morning America (@GMA) October 11, 2018

Good Morning Tennessee will be live at from Dollywood at 6 a.m. ahead of Good Morning America at 7 a.m. Theme park hours are 10 a.m.- 7 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays and 10 a.m.-8 p.m. on Saturdays.