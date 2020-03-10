‘God was with us for sure’: Five receive only minor injuries after Marion fire truck hit on I-55

MARION, Ark. — Five people received only minor injuries during a crash along I-55 in Crittenden County overnight.

According to Chief Woody Wheeles with the Marion Fire Department, four of their first responders were working to clear an accident near miles marker 24 when they were involved in a second accident involving a semi truck.

Photos from the scene showed the extent of the damage. The back of a Marion fire truck was destroyed, ripped away from the vehicle by the tractor-trailer which also sustained significant damage.

All four of the first responders and the driver were rushed to the hospital. As of 3 a.m. Tuesday, three of the personnel had been released and the fourth was still undergoing testing.

“God was with us for sure,” said Wheeless.

Wheeless thanked the local community for their outpouring of support overnight. He asked that everyone continue to pray for a swift recovery for all involved.