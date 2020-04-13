‘GMA’ anchor George Stephanopoulos has been diagnosed with coronavirus

ABC NEWS – 3.3.20 – ABC News provides special coverage of the 2020 presidential election on Super Tuesday. “Super Tuesday: Your Voice Your Vote 2020” prime-time coverage will air on ABC from 811 p.m. ET/PT on March 3, 2020. (Photo by Lorenzo Bevilaqua/ABC via Getty Images)GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS

ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos has tested positive for Covid-19.

Stephanopoulos, who anchors “Good Morning America,” announced his coronavirus diagnosis on the morning news show Monday. He said he has no symptoms.

“I’ve never had a fever, never had chills, never had a headache, never had a cough, never had shortness of breath,” he said on “GMA.” “I’m feeling great.”

Stephanopoulos’ wife, Ali Wentworth, announced that she was diagnosed with coronavirus about two weeks ago.

Two CNN anchors, Chris Cuomo and Brooke Baldwin, have also tested positive for Covid-19.