Girlfriend of Oxford shootout suspect charged with aiding and abetting attempted murder of an officer

OXFORD, Miss. — The girlfriend of the Arkansas murder suspect who died during a shootout with authorities in Oxford was ordered held without bond during a court appearance on Wednesday.

Xaveriana Cook is facing multiple charges including the transportation and possession of stolen gun and aiding and abetting the attempt to kill an officer.

According to the Department of Justice, the chain of events started on May 5 when James Sartorelli was murdered inside his Smithville, Arkansas home. Authorities eventually named Cook’s boyfriend Hunter Carlstrom as the main suspect in the shooting and issued an arrest warrant for him on May 11.

By that time, authorities said Cook and Carlstrom had already fled to Mississippi. They had been staying with friends for several days before they were pulled over by members of the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force on Friday, May 15, on South Lamar Boulevard in Oxford.

It was during that traffic stop that Carlstrom allegedly opened fire, striking an officer and forcing other members of the task force to shoot back. Carlstrom was killed in the shootout. The officer underwent emergency surgery.

During her court hearing on Wednesday, investigators testified that Cook knew Carlstrom’s initial plan to kill Sartorelli and was told multiple times by her boyfriend that he would not go back to prison if cornered by police. He said he would have a shootout if it came to that.

Cook was deemed a flight risk and a judge denied her bond.