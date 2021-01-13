Girlfriend charged with harboring man wanted for Nashville nurse’s murder

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 21-year-old woman admitted to staying with her boyfriend and providing him transportation despite knowing he was wanted for the high-profile murder of Nashville nurse Caitlyn Kaufman, an arrest warrant alleges.

Metro police said Dimeneshia Carter was with James Cowan when he was arrested Tuesday night at a Hickory Hollow Place apartment complex. Undercover detectives, a Metro police helicopter, the TBI and ATF agents surveilled the couple as she drove Cowan in a rental car to the complex from a motel on Sidco Drive, according to investigators.

James Cowan and Dimeneshia Carter (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

When Carter was questioned, police said she acknowledged staying with Cowan and providing him transportation, despite knowing that he had been added to the state’s list of most wanted fugitives.

An alert had previously been issued for Cowan after he was named a suspect in the fatal shooting of Kaufman on the night of Dec. 3. Kaufman was shot and killed while driving along Interstate 440 on her way to work at Saint Thomas West Hospital.

Caitlyn Kaufman (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Cowan was booked into the Metro jail Tuesday night on a charge of criminal homicide, while Carter was charged with accessory after the fact. Cowan was held without bond, while Carter’s bond was set at $75,000.

Devaunte Hill had already been arrested for Kaufman’s murder, a week after the fatal shooting. He is jailed on a charge of criminal homicide.