Girl scouts place outdoor food pantries across Shelby County

BARTLETT, Tenn. – Little green boxes are popping up across Shelby County. They’re stocked with non-perishable food and you can take or donate whatever you want.

It’s the brainchild of six girls in Girl Scout Troop 10340. Over the summer, they began work on what they call “blessing boxes” using a portion of their Girl Scouts cookie proceeds.

“It can be hard and a little overwhelming when you’ve never had to ask for help before, so here they can come at any time, open the box, get what they need, and they don’t have to worry it. No questions asked,” said troop leader Julie Tolbert.

“We realized not everybody had a foodbank near them, so we wanted to build boxes and make sure they were near people who couldn’t get near a foodbank,” said Jasmine Tolbert, 11.

The boxes are currently outside three businesses: Masters Roofing in Bartlett, Arlington Nutrition Center in Arlington and Square Beans Coffee in Collierville.

“We do still have one more box that we could place that’s ready to go if we had a business owner that wanted us to come and put a box there,” said Julie Tolbert.

If you have a business and are interested in having one of the blessing boxes