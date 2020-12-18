Gibson’s Donuts robbed overnight

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Memphis landmark Gibson’s Donuts was robbed overnight.

Owner Don DeWeese says three men came in with guns around 1:30 a.m. Friday, grabbed some money and a safe, and ran. No one was hurt.

Related Content Gibson’s Donuts are a Memphis tradition

If police catch those robbers, Gibson’s owners plan to prosecute to the fullest extent of the law.

The store on Mount Moriah near Poplar in East Memphis is still open for business Friday morning.

Surveillance cameras captured the suspects entering Gibson’s Donuts on Friday.