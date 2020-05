MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After being forced like so many other businesses to close their doors due to the pandemic, Gibson’s Donuts is now open for business once more.

Customers were lined up well before the doors opened at 5:30 a.m. Friday.

The company said they received so many pre-orders they had to stop taking them, encouraging customers to safely wait in line instead. They are taking curbside and to-go orders.

The donut shop hasn’t been open to the public since March.