MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Zoo is getting in on the Super Bowl hype by getting their giant panda Le Le to predict the winner of this year’s game.

Last year, Le Le correctly chose the Kansas City Chiefs to win the big game. Who will he pick this year? Check out the video posted below.

Well Le Le wasted no time!! He picks the Kansas City Chiefs to win the Super Bowl! The @MemphisZoo says this is his eighth time picking. So far he’s gotten three right and four wrong. He sure makes a flag look fun! So cute! #SuperBowl2021 🐼 pic.twitter.com/SI3Lrx0a67 — Shay Arthur (@ShayA_WREG3) February 5, 2021

The Memphis Zoo is now open to the public after the recent pandemic closures. For more information on when you can go meet LeLe and all of his animal friends, click here.