Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein’s longtime friend, has been arrested, source says

NEW YORK, NY – MAY 06: Ghislaine Maxwell attends the 2014 ETM (EDUCATION THROUGH MUSIC) Children’s Benefit Gala at Capitale on May 6, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images)

Ghislaine Maxwell was arrested Thursday morning in connection with the Jeffrey Epstein investigation, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Maxwell was taken into custody and is expected to appear in court later Thursday, the source said.

Maxwell, the longtime friend of Epstein, has been under investigation for facilitating Epstein’s recruitment of young girls and women. Maxwell has been named in multiple lawsuits by women who said they have been abused by Epstein.

Maxwell has denied any wrongdoing.