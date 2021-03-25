Germantown says it supports state bill that could require SCS to give up control of schools

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A bill filed in the Tennessee House on Thursday would clarify whether one school district can legally operate within the jurisdiction of another, which would have implications on Shelby County Schools operating within Germantown.

The city of Germantown, which has long sought control over three SCS-run schools inside its city limits, said Friday it supports the legislation. The city said the bill would require Shelby County Schools to transition away from operating schools inside the county’s suburban municipalities.

Germantown formed its own school district in 2014, along with Arlington, Bartlett, Collierville, Lakeland and Millington after splitting from SCS. But SCS continued to operate Germantown Elementary, Middle and High schools.

The city has made offers to purchase the schools, but SCS has not agreed. Germantown says it could use the added building space to accommodate growth in its district

House Bill 0917, filed by Rep. Mark White (R-Memphis), and Senate Bill 0898 would also affect Millington’s school district.