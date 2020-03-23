Germantown resident with health condition celebrates 50th birthday while social distancing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — Social distancing is to protect yourself and also those around you, especially people with serious health conditions.

For a Germantown man who's battling MS, for one day, those worries disappeared after he saw what his loved ones did for him.

In the Glenalden neighborhood of Germantown, it's hard to pass by without turning your head toward one home in particular.

The pink flamingos are eye-catching. The drawings on the windows are definitely attention grabbing. But the meaning behind this sign of celebration may be what captures your heart.

The man of the house, retired teacher Todd McGaughey, was diagnosed with MS in 2003.

"You can choose to be sad, or you can make choices that are more positive," McGaughey said.

In 2018, he received a stem cell transplant, and since then, his family has been trying to adapt to their new normal: one income and a complete change inside the household.

"Really from last January or about this time last year to now, it's been sort of me being at the house because it's been tough to get out," McGaughey said.

Now with the coronavirus at the top of every conversation and social distancing advised, it's especially important for those with serious underlying medical conditions like MS.

So McGaughey continued to self-quarantine, even on his birthday. But Sunday, for just a few minutes, he got a bit of a break.

McGaughey, his wife and his two daughters walked outside to this a parade of cars, some decorated with balloons and signs, and drivers honking, yelling and singing happy 50th.

He didn't expect so many people, family, friends and even neighbors, all lined up waving and wishing him a happy birthday.

"It was like all of these posters and signs it was like, really good," McGaughey said. "I liked them a lot. That was kind of the best part of it for me: seeing the surprise on their face when we rounded the corner and saw just how long the car line was."

As the number of coronavirus cases continue to grow in Shelby County, the McGaugheys can't help but think about those just like Todd who are at-risk and hoping to celebrate another year.

"You probably would be fine if you got corona, but you have to think about the people around you that would not be fine, and my husband is one of those."

When it's safe to do so, McGaughey said he would like to get out of the house more, but he is in need of a wheelchair-accessible van to get around, for which he has a GoFundMe set up.