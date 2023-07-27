MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A week after the water crisis began, the City of Germantown says water is now safe for customers in the area west of Kimbrough Road and north of Poplar. An area map can be found here.

Shaded areas show where water restrictions have been lifted. (City of Germantown map)

Germantown says customers must flush lines to remove water standing in interior pipes. They must do the following steps:

Step 1: Open a couple of cold water taps and run for 15 minutes to clear the customer service line from main.

Step 2: Open each cold tap one at a time and run that for 5 min to clean that specific line. Begin nearest to where water enters the building and move toward the farthest tap. Repeat for the rest of the cold taps.

Step 3: Repeat steps 1 and 2 but instead running hot water through the taps. To flush your water heater, fill a bathtub and drain twice.

Step 4: Any dishes or clothing washed while the restriction was in place should be rewashed.

Step 5: Water-using devices may require additional cleaning steps in addition to flushing (e.g., discarding ice). Consult the device manufacturer’s maintenance instructions.

There may be some sediment or discoloration in their water because of the extensive flushing. However, officials say to not be alarmed.

Germantown issued an emergency alert one week ago, after diesel fuel was detected in its water system. Customers have been advised not to use the water for anything other than flushing toilets since then.