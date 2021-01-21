Germantown police searching for missing 81-year-old man

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — The Germantown Police Department is searching for a 81-year-old Germantown resident who has gone missing.

Germantown Police say Nathan Rast was last seen at around 11:00 a.m. Thursday morning in the 7200 block of Mont Blanc Drive.

Rast may be wearing blue jeans and a plaid flannel shirt. He has a white 2016 Lexus with a Tennessee license plate reading 4J3-2W3.

Germantown Police say Rast’s family is concerned for his safety as he has not returned home. Police did not mention if Rast has any illnesses or disabilities.

If you have any information on Nathan Rast’s whereabouts, please contact the Germantown Police at 901-754-7222 or by email at tips@germantown-tn.gov.