Germantown Police issue alert for missing teen

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — The Germantown Police Department released information on a teenager who was reported missing Friday night.

According to police, Sophya Ordonez, 16, was last seen Friday night at her home in the 8400 block of Hundred Oaks in Germantown. She left early Saturday morning and has not been seen since.

Ordonez was described as being 5’6″, 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and gray jogging pants. If you know where she is, call (901) 757-5647 or email tips@germantown-tn.gov.