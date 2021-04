GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — The Germantown Police Department has lost a beloved member of its family.

On Tuesday, the department announced that K9 Officer Jinx died of what they described as a “sudden terminal neurological illness.”

According to the department, she served the Germantown community for three years alongside her handler Officer Henderson.

“She was an asset to the department and to the community she served,” the department said on social media. “She will be greatly missed.”