GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — The City of Germantown announced the city curfew for residents has been lifted.

Germantown’s curfew announcement came just hours after the city of Memphis lifted its curfew early Monday morning.

The curfew began on Monday, June 1, following local and national protests.

At the time, police said there was no indication of any imminent threat, but took the precautions for the overall safety of residents.