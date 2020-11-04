Germantown Holiday Parade canceled due to pandemic

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — Organizers of the annual Germantown Holiday Parade say the pandmic has forced them to cancel this year’s event.

In a post Wednesday, Germantown Parks and Recreation said they determinded it “was not in the best interest of the health and safety of the community” to hold the event as COVID-19 numbers continue to climb in Shelby County.

But that doesn’t mean the Grinch has stolen Christmas!

Instead of the annual parade, the department said it will host a Virtual Holiday Tree Lighting event on Friday, November 27, starting at 5 p.m. The event will be streamed on their Facebook page as well as the City of Germantown’s YouTube channel.

The Germantown Beautification Commission will also be having a Holiday Lighting Contest for both residents and businesses to get in the spirit. Submissions must be made by December 7.