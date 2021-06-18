Germantown firefighter arrested on charges of sexual exploitation of a minor

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — A Germantown firefighter was suspended after being arrested on sexual exploitation of a minor charges.

The City of Germantown confirmed Jason Edgar was arrested on Thursday by the Memphis Police Department. He was suspended without pay pending the conclusion of an internal review, they added.

Court records indicate the investigation into Edgar began in October 2020 after Yahoo! Inc. sent a tip to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children that sexual abuse materials involving children were being shared between two email accounts between February 2018 and September 2020.

The Memphis Police Department investigated the claims and determined that both accounts allegedly belonged to Edgar. They also found materials depicting pre-teen girls engaged in sex acts.