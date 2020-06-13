Germantown festival cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Germantown City leaders have decided to cancel the annual Germantown Festival out of an abundance of caution due to COVID-19.
According to the city’s official Facebook page, the festival was scheduled for September 12 and 13.
In the post, the city mentions it would be impossible to ensure public safety regulations like social distancing, masks and sanitizing requirements are followed due to the large crowds.
However, the festival is still going on as planned for next year. The city says it will be scheduled for September 11 and 12 of 2021.