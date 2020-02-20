Germantown elementary school raises thousands for janitor to buy vehicle

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — An elementary school janitor was filled with love after staff and parents at a Germantown school showed him how thankful they are for the work he does.

Robert Lee Reed had no idea he was about to get the surprise of a lifetime Wednesday.

The 60-year-old Farmington Elementary School janitor was brought to his knees in tears as he got the news his coworkers raised thousands of dollars for him.

HEARTWARMING: 60-year-old school janitor, Robert Reed, dropped to his knees when he learned staff & parents at Farmington elementary raised more than $7,000 in 24 hours to buy him a vehicle. Reed currently takes multiple buses & walks 2+ miles to make it to work. @3onyourside pic.twitter.com/1DiwgInsGE— Shay Arthur (@ShayA_WREG3) February 19, 2020

"No job is too big or too small," Reed said. "I wanna make a safe, clean, sanitized environment for the students, the guests."

First grade teacher Elizabeth Malone, who organized the GoFundMe fundraiser that raised $10,000 for Reed, said his hard work and dedication set an example for students.

"We just want to model to our kids that when you see a need, you should reach out and help them," Malone said.

Reed goes by the age-old saying of taking pride in your work.

"This building was built in 1975, so it takes a lot of work, but it's a blessing to do the job," Reed said.

The saying couldn't ring truer for Reed.

Only on the job for a few months, he's quickly become a beloved, crucial member of the staff.

Faculty recently realized the lengths Reed takes to get to work. Without a vehicle, he took multiple buses, a trip which took several hours.

Less than 48 hours ago, the GoFundMe page was made. The goal was to raise $10,000 to help Reed to buy the truck he's been saving up for.

In a matter of hours, parents, alumni and staff at the school raised more than $10,000.

A vehicle of his own will make a big difference for Reed.

"Let's say I get off at 3:00, I would get home about 7 because I stay in Millbranch and Winchester," Reed said. "I have to catch three buses and walk about two miles."

But he's never thought of trying to find a job closer to where he lives. He called the people of Farmington family.

"I love these people up here," Reed said. "I love them. I couldn't have made it without them. Yes, it's a joy to work here. Joy. Pure joy."

Reed also hopes a truck can help him in the side business he plans to start working on yards.