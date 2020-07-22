Germantown delays school start date

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —- The Germantown Municipal School District announced Wednesday it will delay opening schools to students until Aug. 17. Teachers will report July 29.

In a statement, district officials said that 96% of Germantown schools parents indicated in a survey that they prefer in-person learning to virtual. But the number of parents now opting into virtual learning shows a shift in attitude.

The increase in parents opting into full-time virtual learning will allow the district to create several specialized positions that solely focus on virtual learning, Germantown school officials said.

The district will use stockpiled inclement weather days to delay the start date of school for students.

