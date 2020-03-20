Germantown declares state of emergency; gyms and theaters to close, take-out only at restaurants

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — The mayor of Germantown has declared a state of emergency, city officials said Friday.

The order from Mayor Mike Palazzolo requires all restaurants to close dining rooms to the public and perform only take-out or delivery services. Bars, gyms and movie theaters are to close as of midnight on Friday.

City leaders encouraged the community to support local business through to-go orders, drive thrus, delivery and curbside pick-up.

The mayors of Shelby County and Memphis have already separately declared a state of emergency due to the rise of coronavirus cases. The number in Shelby County stood at 10 as of Thursday.