Germantown, Collierville teachers receive Covid-19 vaccine

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — More teachers across Shelby County had the opportunity to get a vaccine on Friday.

Staff and medical professionals gathered at Germantown Baptist Church around 7 a.m. Friday preparing to welcome both Germantown and Collierville school teachers.

Germantown Municipal School District said it partnered with Collierville Schools to set aside this day to allow staff members to get the shot. Friday was still a regular school day and many of the staff members headed back to class once vaccinated. For this reason, both districts adjusted their daily schedules to allow teachers to get the shot and then continue instruction as quickly as possible.

All Collierville schools were moved to remote learning while Germantown schools still conductied in-person learning but on a modified schedule.

Teachers leaving the event received the first dose only. No date has been set for their second dose.