GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — Germantown police released photos of several individuals they say are persons of interest in a recent theft case.

Authorities didn’t release any additional details on the alleged crime, except to say it’s currently under investigation.

If you can help, call Germantown Crime Stoppers at (901) 757-CASH.

