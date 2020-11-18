Georgia man indicted on 31 counts of child molestation may have victims in Memphis, GBI says

COMMERCE, Ga. — A Georgia man has been indicted on 31 counts of child molestation and investigators believe there may be more victims in Memphis.

Steve “Mike” Michael Blackmon, 56, lived in Memphis in the late 1990s and early 2000s, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said. He owned Hockey Stop Memphis on the second floor of the Mall of Memphis and even coached the Cordova Wolves for several years.

He left the Mid-South in 2002 or 2003 after being questioned about inappropriate behavior with children.

If you knew him during his time in Memphis, call the GBI at (404) 270-8870.