George Hunt, official artist for Beale Street Music Festival, dies at 85

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis artist George Hunt, who was the official artist for the Beale Street Music Festival, has died at the age of 85.

Hunt reportedly died at Baptist Hospital Friday morning.

Hunt spent 27 years creating original art for Memphis in May’s Beale Street Music Festival. According to Memphis in May, Hunt’s paintings became the “brand” image for the festival.

Memphis in May released a statement on Hunt’s death, calling Hunt “an accomplished artist that was admired by generations of fans around the world.”

“George was a dear friend and an incredibly gifted artist who always had a smile on his face and never met a stranger,” said James L. Holt, President and CEO of Memphis in May. “We will miss George’s artistic brilliance, but more than that, we will miss his kind, gentle and friendly personality. This is a very sad day for BSMF fans, art lovers, friends and fans.”