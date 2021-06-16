Garth Brooks to bring stadium tour to Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee Governor Bill Lee has invited country music fans to set a new attendance record at Nissan Stadium as Garth Brooks announces his first-ever concert at the home of the Titans.

Garth, labeled “the number one selling solo artist of all time,” holds attendance records in more than 75 cities and Governor Lee said Wednesday morning that he wants to add Nashville to the list.

Coming home!!! So Excited!!!! love, g pic.twitter.com/pgMttnaNHb — Garth Brooks (@garthbrooks) June 16, 2021

“Music City is roaring back, and it’s about to be louder than ever thanks to renowned artist Garth Brooks,” the governor said in a statement. “Get your tickets, buy the boots and help us set an all-time attendance record at Nissan Stadium. Let’s show the world that Nashville is open and country music is stronger than ever before.”

Tickets for Garth’s concert will be available starting Friday, June 25 at 10 a.m. CLICK HERE for more information on how to purchase from Ticketmaster.