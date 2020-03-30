Gallatin nursing home temporarily closed after 100 residents, staff members test positive for coronavirus

GALLATIN, Tenn. — Authorities say a new coronavirus outbreak at a Tennessee nursing home has prompted it to be temporarily closed for cleaning while dozens of its residents and staff members go into quarantine.

A hospital says without elaborating that two of the residents have died, though it doesn’t say if they tested positive for the virus.

According to WKRN, 24 residents were removed from the Gallatin Center for Rehabilitation and Healing on Friday with 17 more being transported to the hospital the following night. The state sent the National Guard in at the time and found an additional 59 cases.

Authorities have said 33 staff members with confirmed cases are isolated at their homes.