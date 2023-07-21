Lt. Jeffrey Norman was a 20-year veteran with the Memphis Fire Department. He was killed in a fire Tuesday night.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Fire Department has announced the funeral services for a firefighter who was killed while battling a fire in South Memphis.

The fire department says the funeral for Lt. Jeffrey Norman will be held at Bellevue Baptist Church on Wednesday, July 26, at 11 a.m.

A public visitation service will be held at the same location on Tuesday, July 25, at 5 p.m.

Norman was killed while responding to a fire on Rile Street just before midnight Tuesday. Norman worked with the Memphis Fire Department for 20 years.

Three other firefighters were injured in the blaze. The Memphis Fire Department later determined that the fire was intentionally set inside of a dumpster near the home’s carport.

The fire department is asking anyone who has information on the fire to call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH or the State Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017.

The Memphis Firefighters Association is contributing $5,000 towards reward money for information leading to the arrest of the suspected arsonist. Shelby County government has announced that will match the contribution.