Funeral home van with body inside stolen in Missouri

SPANISH LAKE, Mo. (KTVI) — Police are asking for the public’s help to find a funeral home van stolen Thursday with a body inside.

The van was stolen from a QuikTrip in north St. Louis County and has William C. Harris Funeral decals on the side and green wreaths with an “H” inside of them on the back.

Police were called to the gas station around 10:30 a.m. after a stolen vehicle was reported. The van had been left running unattended in the parking lot.

“It’s opportunistic,” said officer Tracy Panus, of the St. Louis County Police Department. “These thefts from gas stations. People leave their vehicles running. It only takes a matter of seconds before someone’s in your vehicle and they’re gone.”

The body inside the van — that of an adult female — also has not been recovered. Police have not released the identity of the deceased woman but said her family has been notified.

At about 5:30 p.m. Thursday, police said they have two persons of interest.

One is a white male, medium height, with black and gray hair. He was wearing a navy and white baseball cap, a gray hoodie, dark pants and a black ski mask at the time of the incident. The other is a white female, medium height, with brown or red hair. She was wearing a black jacket, dark pants, and dark boots as well as a black backpack.

Police say the van was spotted in Alton, Illinois, shortly after the theft, but they believe it could now be in the area of Godfrey, Illinois.

“We are out very actively searching for this van,” Panus said. “We have our auto theft unit out. We have our patrol officers out very actively searching to recover this woman for her family.”

The van is a white 2012 Nissan NV1500 with Missouri plate ID: 5MDX73. Call St. Louis County Police if you see it 636-529-8210. To remain anonymous or potentially to receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.