Front Street reopens to traffic Monday

Renderings show planned renovations to Memphis’ convention center (Courtesy of the City of Memphis)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Front Street reopened early Monday morning months after it was shutdown due to renovations at the Renasant Convention Center.

While the construction to the building is not yet complete, local leaders said they could safely reopen Front Street between Jackson and Poplar to both drivers and pedestrians.

Front Street was closed on October 7, 2019, as renovation began at the Renasant Convention Center. Drivers were forced to use Second Street, B.B. King or Danny Thomas to go around the closure.

Main Street on the east side of the building is still closed with an anticipated reopening date of October 28.