MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The owner of the Front Street Deli in Memphis expresses his disappointment in a thief, breaking into his business.
Many businesses are suffering and trying to stay open during the coronavirus pandemic, which includes Front Street Deli. So, when Jon Hodge received a phone call on Saturday from the police telling him his businesses had been broken into, he was in complete disbelief.
“This really kind of stung a bit,” Hodge said. “We’ve been closed here, and we haven’t been able to open back up. So, this was really the icing on the cake.”
The alleged thief is seen on a surveillance camera, coming into the deli shop shortly before 3 a.m. on Saturday. The person goes to the safe and takes an undisclosed amount of money.
Hodge says he is actively working with police to bring the alleged thief to justice.
- Few signs of collective mourning as the US tops 170,000 coronavirus deaths
- 4 arrested in fatal shooting on Southern Arkansas campus
- Analysis: Flag group seeks image that evokes Mississippi
- Democrats say they are ramping up USPS investigation and call on top officials to testify
- Front Street Deli owner speaks out about break-in over the weekend