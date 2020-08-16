Front Street Deli owner speaks out about break-in over the weekend

Jon Hodge, Front Street Deli owner, expresses his disappointment in thief breaking into his business.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The owner of the Front Street Deli in Memphis expresses his disappointment in a thief, breaking into his business.

Many businesses are suffering and trying to stay open during the coronavirus pandemic, which includes Front Street Deli. So, when Jon Hodge received a phone call on Saturday from the police telling him his businesses had been broken into, he was in complete disbelief.

“This really kind of stung a bit,” Hodge said. “We’ve been closed here, and we haven’t been able to open back up. So, this was really the icing on the cake.”

The alleged thief is seen on a surveillance camera, coming into the deli shop shortly before 3 a.m. on Saturday. The person goes to the safe and takes an undisclosed amount of money.

Hodge says he is actively working with police to bring the alleged thief to justice.

