Frigid temps cause some problems in Mississippi prisons

JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi Corrections Commissioner Burl Cain says freezing temperatures have caused problems at some prisons this week.

A boiler malfunctioned in one unit at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman. He says prison staff distributed blankets and thermal underwear, and about 20 inmates were moved to another part of the prison while repairs were made.

A water line broke at Central Mississippi Correctional Facility. It has been repaired.

A natural gas line froze at the privately run Marshall County Correctional Facility, shutting down a kitchen. Cain says the staff grilled hot dogs, hamburgers and sausages for the inmates.