Frigid temps cause some problems in Mississippi prisons

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: txking/iStock/Getty Images Plus/Getty Images

JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi Corrections Commissioner Burl Cain says freezing temperatures have caused problems at some prisons this week.

A boiler malfunctioned in one unit at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman. He says prison staff distributed blankets and thermal underwear, and about 20 inmates were moved to another part of the prison while repairs were made.

A water line broke at Central Mississippi Correctional Facility. It has been repaired.

A natural gas line froze at the privately run Marshall County Correctional Facility, shutting down a kitchen. Cain says the staff grilled hot dogs, hamburgers and sausages for the inmates.

How is TDOT doing keeping roads clear?
Great job
Not bad, could use improvement
Poor job
Created with Quiz Maker
click
How is MDOT doing keeping roads clear?
Great job
Not bad, could use improvement
Poor job
Make quizzes with QuizMaker

Latest News

More News