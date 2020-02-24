‘Friends’ star Courteney Cox coming to Memphis Rox benefit

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Actress Courteney Cox is coming to Memphis for a fundraiser with her friend, movie director and Memphis resident Tom Shadyac.

“An Evening with Tom Shadyac and Friends” is set for April 28 at the Crosstown Theater. Cox will also be joined by singer and pop star MILCK, songwriter and poet In-Q and the Stax Academy vocal ensemble Street Corner Harmonies.

Proceeds benefit Memphis Rox, a climbing gym Shadyac founded in the Soulsville neighborhood, and the One Family Memphis foundation that makes sure no child is turned away at Memphis Rox.

Cox, known for her role as Monica Geller on the TV show “Friends,” starred in “Ace Ventura: Pet Detective,” which was Shadyac’s first film as a director.

“Memphis Rox represents the best of what our world can be,” Cox said in a statement. “Creating a space that focuses on health and wellness – a space that is welcoming and inclusive of all people from all backgrounds inspires me. Even more so, is the organization’s commitment to never turn any child away regardless of their ability to pay. That’s a worthy mission, indeed.”

Tickets start at $75 and are on sale now at 901tix.com.